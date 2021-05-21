ajc logo
X

When will COVID-19 vaccines be widely available globally?

Keep These Do's andDon'ts in Mind After GettingYour COVID-19 Vaccine.If you recently had or are set to receive a dose ofthe COVID-19 vaccine, you probably have a few questions. .Here are five importantdo's and don'ts to keep in mind following yourvaccine appointment. .1. DON’T panic aboutpossible side effects, Side effects following the vaccineare normal and actually a sign thatyour immune system is doing its job. .On the flip side, don’t worry if you aren’t experiencingside effects — the vaccine is still working.2. DO stay rested,hydrated and (ifneeded) medicated, Getting enough sleep andwater will help your immunesystem function properly. .If you’re experiencing more severe side effects, it’sperfectly fine to take over-the-counter medicine for relief.3. DO keep usingyour vaccine arm, Muscle soreness on yourvaccine arm is commonand keeping it active will help.The CDC recommends applying a “clean, cool, wetwashcloth” to your injection site to mitigate any pain.4. DON’T post yourvaccination card onsocial media, This makes it easier forscammers to forge cards or steal your identity.You should also consider not laminating your card, asyou may need to update it later with other information. .5. DON’T stopwearing your maskin public spaces, Being fully vaccinated certainlymeans more freedom, but youstill need to be mindful of others. .There is still not enough known about whethervaccinated people are able to spread COVID-19 to others

Coronavirus | 24 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

Experts say it could be 2023 or later before the shots are widely available in some countries.

The United States, Israel and the United Kingdom are among the nations where about half or more of the population has gotten at least one shot. In some countries, including South Africa, Pakistan and Venezuela, less than 1% of people have been vaccinated. In nearly a dozen countries — mostly in Africa — there have been no jabs at all.

The differences reflect a mix of factors including purchasing power, domestic production capacity, access to raw materials and global intellectual property laws.

The U.S. has supported waiving intellectual property protection for the vaccines. But it’s not clear whether there will be global agreement on the issue and, if so, whether that would help speed up production.

COVAX, a U.N.-backed project to ensure vaccine access globally, has run drastically behind schedule due in part to export bans and stockpiling by some countries.

In April, researchers at Duke University said that, even with assistance from COVAX, many countries would not be able to reach 60% coverage until 2023 or later.

“The U.S., European and other wealthy nations long ago pre-ordered nearly all the doses available and now other countries, even with the money to buy, are at the back of line waiting,” said Matthew Kavanagh, a global health policy expert at Georgetown University.

China and Russia are among those that have committed to donating vaccines to other nations. Other countries including the U.S. and U.K. aren’t yet sharing their stockpiles, though they’ve committed to doing so. Still, global scarcity is expected to continue for years to come.

“There is simply not enough vaccine to go around,” Kavanagh said.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top