WATCH: Video shows moment alleged Midtown shooter was arrested

Inside the Waterford Place condominiums near The Battery in Cobb County, residents watched as 24-year-old Deion Patterson was approached by officers and handcuffed, a video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows.

The suspect appears to be on his knees and with his hands on the ground as armed officers line up behind him. He eventually lies face down on the grass and officers slowly approach him to put him into handcuffs around 7:30 p.m.