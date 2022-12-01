BreakingNews
REPORT: Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs
ajc logo
X

WATCH: With Georgia's playoff spot so safe, will Bulldogs also nab elusive SEC title?

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top