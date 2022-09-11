ajc logo
X

Watch: Favorite player, Athens food, UGA predictions: Gov. Kemp talks all things Georgia

Combined ShapeCaption
AJC's Sarah K. Spencer goes through important rapid questions with Governor Brian Kemp and wife Marty. Video by Ryon Horne

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top