Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Fans get their UGA souvenir editions of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

caption arrowCaption
Fans get their UGA souvenir editions of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Video by Ryon Horne

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top