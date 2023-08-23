Trump supporter from New York says ‘thanks’ for indictments

News
By
1 hour ago
X

As the sun began to set over the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, at least two out-of-state vehicles moved through the area in clear support of Former President Donald Trump, who is planning to surrender Thursday afternoon.

Dion Cini started heading down from New York City in the morning to “witness the 7th insurrection against President Trump, live in person.” He said he has been to every indictment, except Miami, Florida, and did not want to miss a chance to support the former president.

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Credit: Michael Blackshire

The 54-year-old claims that being in Atlanta is an opportunity to witness history first-hand. He added that he is excited to see Trump’s mugshot and plans to sport it as a T-shirt as soon as he can get his hands on it.

Cini said he plans to celebrate after Trump turns himself in, claiming that the Democratic Party is advancing Trump’s campaign through the multiple indictments.

”The Democrats are doing a phenomenal job supporting Donald Trump and we thank them for these indictments,” he said.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES: Rudy Giuliani booked, Sidney Powell surrenders at Fulton County Jail 10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Heat wave hits Atlanta-area high school sports
6h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

First mug shots in Trump Georgia election case released
21h ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA vaccines for cancer
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA vaccines for cancer
14h ago

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
14h ago
The Latest
Meet the Trump supporter who plans to sleep in her car outside the jail
27m ago
Get Trump indictment news and analysis in your inbox from the AJC
36m ago
Video: What Rudy Giuliani said about the Trump Georgia case in Atlanta Wednesday
2h ago
Featured

RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
10h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top