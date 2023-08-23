Trump supporter from New York says ‘thanks’ for indictments

As the sun began to set over the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, at least two out-of-state vehicles moved through the area in clear support of Former President Donald Trump, who is planning to surrender Thursday afternoon.

Dion Cini started heading down from New York City in the morning to “witness the 7th insurrection against President Trump, live in person.” He said he has been to every indictment, except Miami, Florida, and did not want to miss a chance to support the former president.

Credit: Michael Blackshire Credit: Michael Blackshire

The 54-year-old claims that being in Atlanta is an opportunity to witness history first-hand. He added that he is excited to see Trump’s mugshot and plans to sport it as a T-shirt as soon as he can get his hands on it.

Cini said he plans to celebrate after Trump turns himself in, claiming that the Democratic Party is advancing Trump’s campaign through the multiple indictments.

”The Democrats are doing a phenomenal job supporting Donald Trump and we thank them for these indictments,” he said.