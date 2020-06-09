X

Georgia 2020: Report a problem while voting in the election

Georgia’s primary election day is Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (JOHN SPINK /JSPINK@AJC.COM)
Georgia’s primary election day is Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (JOHN SPINK /JSPINK@AJC.COM)

Georgia Politics | Updated 22 minutes ago
By Staff reports
© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.