President, first lady en route to Atlanta for today’s service

News
19 minutes ago

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are among the political dignitaries expected in Atlanta today for Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington news photographers shared images of the couple leaving the White House and later boarding Air Force One as they head en route to Atlanta.

Emory University is preparing to host a private memorial service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church to honor the former first lady, who died Nov. 19 at age 96. In addition to the Bidens, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are also scheduled to attend the service.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top