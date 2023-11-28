President, first lady en route to Atlanta for today’s service

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are among the political dignitaries expected in Atlanta today for Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Washington news photographers shared images of the couple leaving the White House and later boarding Air Force One as they head en route to Atlanta.
Emory University is preparing to host a private memorial service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church to honor the former first lady, who died Nov. 19 at age 96. In addition to the Bidens, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are also scheduled to attend the service.