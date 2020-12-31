Postal worker’s van stolen in NW Atlanta, cops say

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of at least two people who stole a postal worker’s van Monday evening as she delivered mail in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
According to a police report, the mail carrier stopped in the 2300 block of Paul Avenue just before 10 p.m. She told officers that as she got out of the white Chrysler Pacifica, a man hopped out of a red SUV that was parked nearby, ran past her and jumped into her running van before both vehicles drove away.
The postal worker wasn’t injured in the incident, which police have classified as a “slider” crime. Her cellphone and personal keys were inside the mail van at the time, however.
The stolen vehicle was later recovered nearby after someone reported an abandoned van that was left running in the 2000 block of Spink Street, according to a police report. It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday evening if any mail had been stolen.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for the cash reward.
