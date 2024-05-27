Obituaries

Young, Jerome

2 hours ago

YOUNG, Jerome

Jerome Young, age 82, of Decatur, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 1:00 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

