WOLF, Shirley Ann



Shirley (Frederking) Ann Wolf, age 82 of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023. She was born on July 24, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri to Marion and Bernadine Frederking. Shirley graduated from Central High School in Paddock Lake, Wisconsin and from Kendall College in Evanston, Illinois with a two-year Liberal Arts degree. She was employed by two major national life insurance companies in Evanston, Illinois and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as a systems analyst identifying organizational improvements, where needed, designing systems to implement those changes, and training others in their use.



She also was a teacher of preschool children for many years at East Side Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia. She was an avid knitter of baby cardigan sweaters, booties, and hats for charities and was a faithful and devoted member of Grace Resurrection Methodist Church in Marietta, Georgia.



Shirley always looked forward to spending her summer months with her husband at their summer home overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Boothbay Harbor, Maine.



In addition to her other activities, Shirley was an avid collector of antique early American furniture, China, glassware, paintings, and memorabilia, and loved rummaging throughout Maine collecting them. She was an avid reader of mysteries and enjoyed her favorite mystery and home improvement television programs.



Shirley loved her family dearly - they were the most important people in her life - and enjoyed her time with her friends in Marietta and Boothbay Harbor. More than anything, her family and friends considered her to be a kind, helpful, and loving person with a beautiful soul, and was always there for them in their time of need. Her light will shine forever and be a beacon to others, and she will never ever be forgotten.



Shirley had a loving marriage to her husband, David for 57 years, whom her siblings considered to be their brother.



In addition to her parents, Marion and Bernadine Frederking, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Frederking. She is survived by daughter, Stacey; son, Justin; five grandchildren; brother, Ron Frederking and his wife, Janis; sister, Cathy Zwiefelhofer and her husband, Tom; sister, Mary Spitzer and her husband, Russ; brother, Timothy Frederking and his wife, Josephine; sister-in-law, Lori Frederking; and brother in-law, and sister-in-law, James Wolf and Susan Wolf.



A celebration of her wonderful life will be held at Grace Resurrection Methodist Church, 1200 Indian Hills Parkway, Marietta, GA at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 19, 2024.



In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be made in her memory to The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 706 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08002 or www.msassociation.org. For further information, please contact: 847-336-0127.



HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill is in charge of arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com