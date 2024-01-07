Wilson, George

WILSON, Jr., George H.



George Howard Wilson Jr., a pillar of strength and unwavering kindness, peacefully passed away at the age of 82 on December 14, 2023, after bravely facing his third battle with cancer. Born to Catherine and George H. Wilson Sr., in Queens, NY, on August 16, 1941, George's life journey was marked by resilience, service, and a profound love for his family and community. His early years were marked by academic success, graduating from Brooklyn Tech High School before answering the call to serve his country in the US Navy. Later, George pursued higher education, graduating from Adelphi University. For 59 remarkable years, George was the devoted and cherished husband of Carole Ann; a loving father to Tim (Maureen), Samantha, Matt (Keri), Caroline Morris (Scott); as well as the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren. He was also a beloved brother to Kaaren; and a cherished friend to many. His presence was a beacon of warmth and his generosity knew no bounds. George's life was a tapestry woven with diverse interests and deep passions. A Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, he lived his life guided by faith and service. His love for learning was boundless, matched only by his love for the water. George found solace and joy sailing the Carole Ann out of Eatons Neck, NY, mastering the seas and embracing the freedom of the open waters. An enthusiastic fly fisherman, he found tranquility and camaraderie on the Chattahoochee River, sharing moments of joy with dear friends. His dedication extended to volunteering at St. Peter Chanel, where he passionately guided ministries and found spiritual fulfillment in Bible studies, morning Mass, and cherished breakfasts with the "grits gang." As a devout Roman Catholic, George's faith was the cornerstone of his life, guiding his actions and relationships. George's legacy of love, service, and unwavering devotion will forever resonate in the hearts of those he touched. His memory will endure as a testament to a life well-lived and a spirit that embraced both the serenity of the waters and the warmth of cherished friendships. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the honor of knowing him. The Wake will be held at Northside Chapel on January 9, 2024, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM. The funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 AM at St. Peter Chanel, January 10, 2024, with a reception immediately following services. Donations can be made to https://www.maryhaven.org/donate, (donations can also be mailed to the Maryhaven Foundation Office at 51 Terryville Rd., Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776) or Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) (checks may be mailed to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue NY, NY 10001, or call in to 866-232-8484) in George's honor.



