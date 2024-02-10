WILLOCH, Raymond



Raymond Willoch, 90, passed away Friday, February 2, 2024, surrounded by family at his home in Stone Mountain, GA.



Born in Norristown, PA, on June 13, 1933, he was the son of the late Helge Willoch and Randi (Raaum) Willoch, both of Norway. "Ray" often reflected on the hand of Providence in his life. For example, as a boy growing up in Chattanooga, TN, he was chosen by an unidentified benefactor to receive a scholarship reserved for Boy Scouts to attend McCallie School (even though Ray was never involved in scouting.) While at McCallie, Ray's football skills earned him a scholarship to play for legendary coach Bobby Dodd and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Ray was a member of the 1952 National Championship Team and went on to play in three Sugar Bowls and one Cotton Bowl. The Yellow Jackets defeated UGA all four years Ray played for Tech, as he was fond of reminding his UGA friends. While at Georgia Tech, Ray was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.



During his senior year at Georgia Tech, an Agnes Scott College student by the name of Agnes "Mickey" Scott was attending a party at the Phi Delta Theta house with one of Ray's teammates. Upon seeing Mr. Willoch across the room, she turned to her date and asked, "Who is that?" The teammate obliged an introduction, and the following year, Mickey became Mrs. Raymond Willoch in a ceremony at Decatur Presbyterian Church.



Upon graduation, Ray and Mickey moved to Panama City, FL, to fulfill his ROTC commitment in the U.S. Air Force. Returning to Metropolitan Atlanta, Ray found employment at his father-in-law's company, Georgia Duck and Cordage Mill. There, he rose from salesman to eventual Chairman and CEO. Along the way, he led the transition from textile product manufacturing to becoming a vertically integrated producer of conveyor belting, and secured the first contracts with customers like UPS. In 1998, he oversaw the successful sale of the company to an international competitor.



Ray was a born leader with premature silver hair and an executive demeanor. He was measured and observant, with a sharp wit, winsome charm, and generous nature. His presence offered a sense of order and stability. He was a tireless elder at his beloved Decatur Presbyterian Church, where he chaired countless committees. He was a faithful President of the Decatur Rotary Club and a long-time member of Druid Hills Golf Club. Ray excelled at tennis, golf, and bridge, and he rarely missed a geography question in Trivial Pursuit.



Most of all, Ray cherished family. He sponsored numerous beach trips and global excursions, each one a thinly-disguised enticement to bring family together. His final days were spent surrounded by a congregation of children, grandchildren, and extended family who exchanged memories and basked in the triumph of a life well-lived.



In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Willoch. Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Mickey; children, Susan Willoch Shaver of Palm Desert, CA, Raymond S. Willoch of Fort Collins, CO, and Lisa Willoch Ortlip (Ben) of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Jennifer Penta (Fabio), Betsy Coxwell (Jesse), Scott Willoch (deceased), Bryan Willoch, Price Willoch, Ellen Stinson (Graeme), Kathryn Ortlip, Jane Ortlip, Karsten Ortlip, Rachel Ortlip, Adam Ortlip, Stefan Ortlip, and Aaron Ortlip; great-grandchildren, Connor Coxwell, Ella Ray Coxwell, Brooklyn Penta, Savannah Coxwell, Noah Coxwell, and Atticus Bjorn Willoch.



A private interment service is planned for 12:00 PM, February 14, 2024 at Decatur Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 1:00 PM, February 14, 2024 at Decatur Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow in the Church Parlor.





