WELLS, Norma



"Catherine"



Catherine was born on April 24, 1931, and died on March 13, 2024. She was predeceased by parents, Charles C., and Velma S. Wells. After graduating from the University of Georgia, she worked as an accountant at Arthur Andersen & Co., for over 44 years. Catherine was a longtime member of St. James United Methodist, where she enjoyed volunteering for many years. She is survived by several cousins and many close and loving friends. A private inurnment service will be held at St. James UMC. Donations may be made to St. James UMC, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30342.



