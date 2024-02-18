Weinstein, Mark

WEINSTEIN, Dr. Mark



Dr. Mark Weinstein, Esq., 62, passed away January 31, 2024, at 1:50 AM, after braving Glioblastoma brain cancer. He was born October 5, 1961 in Bronx, NY, by beloved late parents, Leon and Mamie Weinstein, whom two weeks after his birth, moved to Miami, FL. Mark spent his formative years "having fun in the sun," fishing, skateboarding, and training in the Police Explorer Program with his North Miami Beach friends. By age of 16, Mark grew to be the brightest kid on the block, garnering him early admission to University of Miami, where in 1983, he earned Bachelor of General Studies in Philosophy, Politics and Public Affairs, graduating cum laude, Departmental Honors in Philosophy. In 1987, at University of Arizona, Mark obtained a Master of Arts in Philosophy. Continuing his studies there, he dually earned a Master of Arts in Political Science, and a Juris Doctorate, in 1990.



Mark began his eight-year teaching career as a professor of political science and legal studies at East Central University in Ada, OK, and McMurray University in Abilene, TX. By 1996, he had moved to Atlanta, GA, worked for James "Jimbo" Howell until he opened his own law practice in 2001. Mark founded and owned Law Offices of Mark Weinstein, PC, in Cumming, GA. For 22 years, he represented the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) as a Special Assistant Attorney General (SAAG).



Mark looked forward to international travel. After his trip to East Africa, he became a supporter of rescuing and rehabilitating elephants of Kenya. He relaxed to jazz or classical music, and toured countless hours of art galleries and museums. He relished fine dining shared with his wife, Liana, and she pleased him with her cooking. He enjoyed challenging hiking trails with her, and their two pointers, Benny and Coco, along many Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina pathways and waterfalls. Mark loved watching weekly NFL football, especially his beloved Miami Dolphins, as well as, daily International news, and Sunday political programs.



Mark is remembered fondly for his giving nature, honesty, intelligence, kindness, loyalty, and mentorship. He is deeply missed by his family and friends. Immediate survivors include his loving wife of 20 years, Siciliana "Liana" Delgado; and his younger brother, Brian Weinstein of Lilburn, GA.



As Sandy Cohen, a dear friend, communicated, "Baruch Dayan Emet," an ancient Hebraic way of saying that Mark was a blessing to those who knew him. May peace be upon him, and those he cared for, and cared for him.



"Celebration of Mark's Life" catered visitation will be held Friday, February 23, 2024, at 11:30 AM, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 PM in the chapel of Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care in Atlanta. The service will be live-streamed.



Memorial donations may be made to either Sheldrick Wildlife Trust USA, 25283 Cabot Rod, Suite 101, Laguna Hills, CA 92653, www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org or Congregation Bet Haverim, 2074 LaVista Road, Atlanta, GA 30329, www.congregrationbethaverim.org. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999



