Weber, Linda

Linda Ann (Zuel) Weber, 76, of Denver, Colorado (previously of Sandy Springs, Geogia), passed away on February 12, 2024, after a weekend surrounded by family. She was born to the late Mary B. Zuel and Charles C. Zuel on May 12, 1947 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



In 1965, Linda graduated from St. Louis Park High School in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. In 1967, she graduated from the Dental Hygienist Program at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Then in 1995, she graduated with a B.S from Kennesaw State University in Atlanta, Georgia. She had a long career as a dental hygienist in Minnesota, California, Colorado, and Georgia. After her retirement from the dental field, she worked as an administrative assistant for the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church under the direction of Robert Bowling. Linda was a follower of Christ, dedicated to her family, and a lover of music. She committed much of her life to the church through countless hours of volunteer work, training for and serving as a Stephen Minister for many years, singing in the choir, and loving all who came to know her.



Linda married Richard A. Weber on July 27, 1974 in San Francisco, CA. Together they raised three beautiful daughters, Kathryn, Deanna, and Lacey. Her love and dedication to her family showed in everything she did, and she excelled at motherhood. She was an avid reader, an extraordinary cook, and had a smile that is hard to forget. She loved to write and tell stories, host a dinner party, and never missed an opportunity to sing. Big Pine Lake in Minnesota was her happy place and sanctuary from the world. Linda was the foundation of our family and her spirit lives on in her daughters and grandchildren. To know her, was to love her.



Linda is survived by her brother, Timothy Zuel (William); husband, Richard Weber; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathryn Dougherty (Brendon), Deanna Hamilton (Bradley) and Lacey Moody (Justin); and six grandchildren, Cavin, Kylah, Brooks, Poppy, Corynn and Collette.



She was preceded in death by parents, Mary and Charles Zuel; and three brothers, John, David, and Charles.



A Memorial Service is scheduled for March 23, 2024 at 2:00 PM to be held at North Springs United Methodist Church, 7770 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30350. A reception will follow the service. In honor of Linda and her love of color, the family asks that all attendees wear colors that may include pink, red, turquoise, or florals. She believed that wearing black was no way to celebrate a loved one's full and colorful life. We would love to honor her life in this way.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association.



