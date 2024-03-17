WEBB (Clark), Ann



Ann Clark Webb died on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 17, 1928. She was the daughter of Laura A. McDonald and Jesse Smith Clark. She was a direct descendent of Alexander McDonald from Scotland, who colonized the state of Georgia in 1736, making her a 7th generation Georgian. She was a member of the Mayflower Society and several other historical groups, as she was very proud of her heritage.



Ann graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta, Georgia, and the University of Georgia, where she was a proud member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She also attended Emory University graduate school. She was a teacher in Atlanta, and for two years taught for the Armed Forces in Germany.



Her husband, Baxter Webb, preceded her in death. They were married in 1962, in Atlanta, Georgia, at Druid Hills Presbyterian Church. They had both grown up in Atlanta.



Ann moved to St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, where her husband managed Estate Good Hope Hotel for Laurance Rockefeller. In later years, her husband's career took them to eight US states, St. Maarten, NWI, and Japan. They traveled extensively and circumnavigated the globe five times.



Upon retirement, Ann and Baxter moved to Palm Beach, where they resided for 28 years. They were very active in social and civic affairs and The Royal Poinciana Chapel.



Survivors include her brother, Donald W. Clark; her niece, Elizabeth C. Athanassiades (Dean); and her nephew, Donald W. Clark, Jr. (Curtis); two great-nieces, Jennifer Sommers (Paul) and Katherine Athanassiades; and one great-nephew, Jason Sommers.



A graveside service will be held on St. Simons Island, Georgia, in the historic Christ Church Cemetery at a future date. Contributions may be made to a charity of choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com