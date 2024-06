WATKINS, Thomas Elbert



Thomas Elbert Watkins, 100, went home to be with God on May 24, 2024. He was a WWII Navy veteran, pharmacist and great father. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Services will be held at Eternal Hills Funeral Home. Condolences at Dignitymemorial.com.



