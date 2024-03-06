WATERS, Deborah Ann



Deborah Ann Waters, 71, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2024, in Huntersville, North Carolina.



Deborah was born April 3, 1952, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Victor and Matred Waters.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gene.



She is survived by her son, Eric (Kathy) Cheatwood; daughter, Kristin Cheatwood; grandchildren, Maizey and Jack; as well as niece, nephews and cousins.



The greatest joys of Deborah's life were her children and grandchildren.



Her happiest memories were spent on the beach, family vacations and on the tennis court.



Deborah's celebration of life will be held on March 16, 2024 in Atlanta, GA.



