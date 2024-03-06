Obituaries

Waters, Deborah

1 hour ago

WATERS, Deborah Ann

Deborah Ann Waters, 71, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2024, in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Deborah was born April 3, 1952, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Victor and Matred Waters.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gene.

She is survived by her son, Eric (Kathy) Cheatwood; daughter, Kristin Cheatwood; grandchildren, Maizey and Jack; as well as niece, nephews and cousins.

The greatest joys of Deborah's life were her children and grandchildren.

Her happiest memories were spent on the beach, family vacations and on the tennis court.

Deborah's celebration of life will be held on March 16, 2024 in Atlanta, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight9h ago

Credit: AP

ELECTION 2024
Track Super Tuesday election results for March 5 primaries

Credit: Courtesy Woodruff Arts Center

Woodruff Arts Center to redo campus as an ‘open and welcoming park’
8h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
10h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
10h ago

You have until Friday to order free COVID-19 at-home test kits to be mailed
9h ago
The Latest
Fuller, Alma
1h ago
Nichols-Parks, Doris
1h ago
Cavanaugh, George
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
19h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
16h ago