Warren, Nancy

Nancy "Nancy Jane" Rencher Warren, 82, of Brookhaven, GA, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 11, 2024.



She was born in Atlanta, GA in 1941 to Dan Mitchell and Vivian Eskew Rencher. She was a proud third generation Atlantan and attended Joseph E. Brown High School. After her marriage to Julian Piercel Starling in 1959, her two daughters Julie Dawn Starling (1960) and Janice Michelle Starling Bentley (1961) were born. In 1970, she was accepted to Grady Memorial Hospital School of Nursing where she worked through school while taking care of her children and family. Nancy proudly wore many hats in her career as a nurse and worked in various capacities to serve others in the community. In 1984, she married William Henry Warren, III and settled in Brookhaven in 1990. Together, they enjoyed 21 years of marriage much of which was spent tending to their pristine garden, traveling the world together and spending time with their family. Nancy was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. You could always find Nancy reading a great novel, gardening, discussing the latest political and celebrity gossip, scanning the television for the best Comedy Central had to offer or talking about her love for travel and animals. She loved the city of Atlanta and proudly supported Zoo Atlanta as well as the Atlanta Botanical Garden.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Vivian Rencher; loving husband, William Henry Warren III. Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Julie Dawn Starling of Tucker, Janice Starling Bentley of Stone Mountain; grandchildren, Stephanie Kimbrel Dunham (Troy) of Houston, Texas, Christopher Austin Bentley of Lawrenceville, and Sarah Bentley Elliott (Dylan) of Mableton; great-grandchildren, Joshua Charles Dunham, Vivian Hope Dunham, Julian Alastair Bentley, Harper Jane Elliott; many friends and colleagues.



Visitation will be held from 10 AM-1 PM, Friday, January 19, 2024 at HM Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE Brookhaven, GA 30319.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Nancy's name to The Alzheimer's Association.





