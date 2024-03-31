Obituaries

Warmsby, Victor

2 hours ago

WARMSBY, Victor Lovell "Vic"

Victor Lovell Warmsby, age 67, peacefully departed from this world on Monday, March 25, 2024. He leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and strength and is remembered as a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Vic was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of all who knew him. He possessed a warm, joyful spirit that resonated with everyone he encountered, and he showed unwavering commitment to his family and friends, always offering a helping hand and wise guidance.

Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Warmsby, and Elmira England. Victor is survived by his husband, Peter Warmsby; his former wife, Susan Warmsby; his sisters, Faith Britton, and Shirley Jackson; his daughters, Keesha Warmsby (Craig Kerscher), and Danae Warmsby (Tennyson Horn); and his grandchild, Ellie.

Friends and family are invited to join in a celebration of Victor's life at Virginia-Highland Church UCC on Saturday, April 6, at 11:00 AM, with a repast at the church to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia-Highland Church UCC, the Southern Poverty Law Center, or Out of the Closet in Vic's memory.

