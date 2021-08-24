WAITES, Terry Len



Terry Len Waites, 71, of Canton, GA (previously of Blairsville and Alpharetta, GA) passed away on August 18, 2021. Len was born in Porterdale, GA, and grew up in Greenville, SC where he graduated from Wade Hampton High School. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Stowe Waites, and his parents, Leonard Reuben Waites and Marcelle Brooks Waites.



Len completed his bachelor's degree at Oglethorpe University, but he remained a die-hard Tigers fan after attending Clemson University as well. Len owned his own business, PBS Millwork. He loved working and especially loved the people he worked with.



Len was an avid sports fan and coached multiple sports as his kids were growing up. He was very active in the church where most recently he was a member of First Baptist of Blairsville. Previously, he was a founding member of First Redeemer Church in Cumming, GA. He loved participating in all aspects of the church, whether it be in choir, Sunday School, or teaching God's word.



Len's greatest joy was his family, where he is survived by his 3 loving children; son, Charles (Alison) Waites of Holly Springs, GA; daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Reid of Woodstock, GA; son, Chris (Georgina) Waites of London, England, his siblings; sister, Brenda (Randy) Dooly of Chamblee, GA; sister, Marcia (Charlie) Boyles of Hampton, SC; sister, Susan (Kenneth) Still of Good Hope, GA; brother, Richard (Kathy) Waites of Kennesaw, GA; his grandchildren, Stella, Audrey, Lawson, Charlotte; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Memorial Services will be held at 3:30 PM on Sunday, August 29, 2021 in the McDonald & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 3:30 PM the day of the service. The Rev. Derrick Hartley of First Baptist of Blairsville will officiate. Family and friends are invited to join to meet for the inurnment on Sunday at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens just after the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, www.mda.org. Condolences may be expressed online at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home & Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040, (770) 886-9899.



