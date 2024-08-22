VICE, Thomas Michael



Thomas Michael Vice, beloved husband, brother, father, uncle and grandfather, died Sunday, August 18, 2024 in Atlanta, GA, at his home after being surrounded by family in the days and weeks leading up to his death.



A lifelong reader who loved to learn new things, Tom was born in 1941 in Oakland, California, to parents Leslie and Ruth Vice. Tom and his sister, Barbara, lived in California, Texas, and Virginia for most of their upbringing while their father worked for Chevron. Tom's love of learning led him to study at the esteemed College of William and Mary where he studied Sociology and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree. Upon his graduation, Tom worked in various corporate roles with his longest tenure spent at Chubb Insurance.



Tom raised two boys, Michael and Matthew, with his lovely ex-wife, Jean Parker. Thinking he would be a lifelong bachelor, Tom had no plans to remarry, that is until he met the illustrious Nancy Edenfield Spottswood. After a long courtship, Tom and Nancy married in 1990 at St. James UMC and they raised Nancy's three girls, Suzanne, Stephanie, and Katie, together. Tom and Nancy's love was something to behold, both of them believing that the other was meant just for them.



Tom was an extremely intelligent and avidly curious man who wanted to learn everything there was to know about his newest interests and ever eager to share his newfound knowledge with others.



Tom came to his faith later in his lifetime, crediting Nancy with her "no pressure" approach. Like everything else in Tom's life, once he committed to it, he became one of the Lord's most fervent followers. Active at St. James United Methodist Church with the Men's Prayer Breakfast, the Wesley Class, and volunteering countless hours with St. James' "Helping Hands" Ministry building wheelchair ramps for those in need, Tom filled his days in service to others.



Tom loved being in the great outdoors and had a very adventurous personality spending time fishing, camping and hiking. Some of his notable hikes include: the Himalayan Mountains, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the Tetons and the Rockies, Yellowstone and Yosemite, Mt Hood, the Grand Canyon, and he even summited Mount Whitney. He also loved to visit his sister's ranch and drive her tractor in Montana.



Tom is mourned by wife of 34 years, Nancy; his sister, Barbara (Don); his five children, Michael, Matthew (Terri), Suzanne, Stephanie (Blair), Katie; and six beautiful grandchildren: Suzanne's Ryan and Chase, Stephanie's Pope and Tripp, Matt and Terri's Sidney and Audrey; and niece, Kate (grandnephew, Noah); and nephew, Tom (Dawn and grandnephew, Cole); and the many granddogs, and grandcats, who loved him so well.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Tom's memory to the Atlanta Humane Society or to St. James United Methodist Church in Atlanta.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 23, at 11:00 AM, at St. James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road NE, in Atlanta, GA 30342





