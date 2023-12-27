Veillon, Henry

VEILLON, Jr., Henry Felix



Henry Felix Veillon, Jr. passed away on December 15, 2023, at the age of 96, while surrounded by family. Henry was born in New Orleans, LA, on December 12, 1927, to Henry and Lillian (Kiefer) Veillon, Sr. He was predeceased by his wife of sixty years, Lois (Arceneaux) Veillon; and grandson, Bryan C. Mitchell, both of whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his children, Debbie Bice of Lawrenceville, GA, Cathy Mitchell (Scott) of Monroe, GA, and Steve Veillon (Laurie) of Delray Beach, FL, along with eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Raised in New Orleans, Henry grew up playing ball, fishing and doing what boys do. He even played the French horn for a short time while in school. As a late teenager, Henry was drafted and served in the Korean War. Upon Henry's honorable discharge and return to the US, he met and married Lois Arceneaux. Henry worked for the City of New Orleans for a short period before joining Texaco Oil Company, where he also attended Tulane University at night and earned a Bachelor of Science / Engineering and Drafting. Ultimately, Henry retired from Texaco after 34 years. Henry had numerous friends from Texaco and was very well respected in his craft. While at Texaco, Henry, Lois and family moved around the Southeast several times before landing in the Metro Atlanta area in 1977, always maintaining their family ties and roots in New Orleans. Henry was always quick-witted, mechanically inclined, calculating and a true "DIYer". There's nothing he couldn't design and create and his sometimes dry humor kept everyone in stitches. His greatest investment, though, is the way that he poured into family, working and sacrificing tirelessly to provide support so that Lois could be a 'stay at home Mom'. Though reserved, Henry always had a deep love, respect and pride in his children and especially grand and great- grandchildren. Finally and most importantly, Henry kept true to his Christian faith. Raised in the Catholic church, Henry never forgot the importance and honor of keeping his faith in the One who created him. Although Henry was committed to Jesus on December 15, 2023, his legacy lives on through his family and those that knew him. A Funeral Mass Honoring the Life of Henry will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 27, from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM, at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) have been entrusted with the arrangements.



