Valliere, David

David James Valliere of Tucker, Georgia was received into the light of God's Grace on February 2, 2024. He was born February 1, 1986 to Lenwood and Beverly Valliere. He was employed by Atlanta Luxury Motors as a wholesale manager. David leaves behind his parents, Lenwood and Beverly; sister, Mary Jean Valliere; nephew, Thomas Violante; grandmother, Lillian Andrews; stepmother, Frances Van Keuren; and many, many friends, including his best friend, Joseph "Spud" Brown. David was educated in English Literature, Education, and Philosophy at Georgia State and Kennesaw State Universities in Georgia. David was a gifted artist, poet and musician. David was a great lover of nature. He loved everyone he encountered, and everyone who knew him loved him. "May all the world heed once again the song of peace, of good will to men."



A memorial service for David will be held on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 4 PM, at the Central Congregational United Church of Christ, 2676 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, GA 30307. Officiating will be the Rev. Thomas A Mitchell, and the eulogy will be delivered by Rev. David Miller. After the service, there will be a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fernbank Museum, Atlanta.



