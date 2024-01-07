Tway, Robert

TWAY III, Robert



Raymond "Bob"



Robert Raymond "Bob" Tway III, born September 28, 1939; passed away December 27, 2023, in San Antonio,TX.



Bob is survived by his wife, Molly McCoy Tway; his brother, Will Hector; his children, Bob Tway, Scott Tway, and Lisa Tway Joyner. As well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Bob's greatest passion was golf and he was a member of Atlanta Country Club for many years.



A memorial service will take place later this year in Oklahoma City.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com