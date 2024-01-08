Turner, Patricia

TURNER, Dr. Patricia Ann "Pat"



Dr. Patricia "Pat" Ann Turner, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, GA, after a brief battle with cancer.



Born on April 21, 1946, at Emory University Hospital, Pat was the eldest child of Ralph and Evelyn Turner. She attended Ponce de Leon Elementary School and Decatur High School.



She completed her undergraduate degree at Newcomb College of Tulane University, in 1968, and went on to graduate from Louisiana State University School of Medicine, in 1975. She studied surgery and pediatrics, finishing her medical education at LSU, in 1987. Dr. Turner settled in Savannah, GA, to serve as a neonatologist at Memorial Medical Center and St. Joseph's – Candler. She left for 5 years to fill in for vacationing neonatologists around the country, gaining new insights as to how other units cared for patients as well as seeing the United States. She returned to Memorial Medical Center until her retirement, in 2017.



Pat served on the board of directors as treasurer of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, in Decatur from 2008 until her passing.



Pat was an individual of diverse interests. She had a deep affection for animals, adopting dogs and many cats over the years. She was interested in the world, stemming from the many wonderful vacations with her mother and father, such as a trips to Lhasa, Tibet; to the Galapagos Islands; to see the polar bears in Churchill, Manitoba, as well as many trips to India, and a trip down the Amazon River. Pat was a passionate gardener, even turning the front lawn at her house into a forest. She was an active member of the Coastal Georgia Camellia Society and served as Treasurer in the last few years.



Pat is survived by her sister, Jane Turner; her sister-in-law, Dr. Janie Turner; her nephew, Scott Turner; and her niece, Caroline Turner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph S. Turner and Evelyn Turner; her sister, Carol Turner; and her brother, Fred Turner.



Dr. Turner's legacy is one of compassion, commitment, and a life well lived. May she be remembered for the countless lives she touched through her work – in both her professional and personal life — her passion, her wit, and her kindness. Pat's legacy will be to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know her and will be felt in the hearts of her family, her friends, her many cats, and the countless children she helped save.



A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 11:00 AM, in the Chapel of Gamble Funeral Service in Savannah, GA. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM, until the time of the service at the funeral home in Savannah. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM,.at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, GA.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Coastal Georgia Camellia Society c/o Coastal Georgia Botanical Garden – 2 Canebrake Road, Savannah, GA 31419 www.coastalgacs.wildapricot.org or the animal rescue organization of your choice.



A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory with assistance from Gamble Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. www.asturner.com





