In loving memory of



my wonderful husband, Jimmy Tucker, on his birthday: April 22, Earth Day







Jimmy, you blessed us all as you shared your vocal gifts for many years as a Silvery Child Soprano and a beloved Golden Tenor. God called you home.



Music brought us together, hope and faith held us together, and now,



Love sustains our family evermore.







We cherish every remembrance of you.



Your Bubala,



Jan Tucker







Jimmy's website: www.jimmytuckersings.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com