Trotti, Marion and Martha

TROTTI, Marion W. and Martha F.



Marion W. and Martha F. Trotti, residents of King's Bridge Retirement Community in Atlanta, have passed away. Martha (born 10/31/1922) passed on 4/4/2020, and Marion (born 4/19/1921) followed on 8/14/2021. They are buried in Elmwood Cemetery in Columbia, S.C. They were married in 1945. There will be a joint Memorial Service at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Columbia at 2:00PM on Saturday 10/16/21. There will also be a private service in Atlanta at King's Bridge. Memorials may be made to the John M. Trotti Scholarship Fund at the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, or to a charity of one's choice. Marion and Martha's two living sons Paul (Mary Jane) and James (Joy) live in the metro Atlanta area.



