Tinsley, William

William (Bill) C. Tinsley, II, age 76, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away on February 16, 2024. A faithful servant of Jesus Christ, Bill lived his life verse, Matthew 5:16: "Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify God in Heaven." Born July 11, 1947, to Rev. William Carroll Tinsley and Patience Hubbard Tinsley, the Tinsley family often moved across the states of Georgia and South Carolina, where Rev. Tinsley served in the ministry. Bill, the oldest of four, is survived by his brothers, David (Virginia) and Jim (Mandy); and preceded in death by both of his parents as well as his brother, Tom (Theresa.) Bill attended Glynn Academy (Class of 1965) and received his undergraduate degree from Emory University, where he served as the "Worthy Grand Keeper of the Exchequer" for his fraternity Alpha Tau Omega and as a member of the ROTC, serving as a 2 Lt. in the United States Army as a Quartermaster stateside during the Vietnam War; retiring honorably as a Captain in 1979. In 1971, Bill was inducted into the Gridiron Society. Bill was a member of the UGA Blue Key National Honor Society and a lifetime member of Omicron Delta Kappa. Bill completed his Juris Doctorate at the University of Georgia College of Law and faithfully served 50 years in the practice of Law before his retirement from Tinsley Bacon Tinsley, LLC, the firm he and his wife, Anna, began in January 1997. Bill donated his time to the Metro Atlanta Boys and Girls Club, the Rotary Club of Brookwood/Midtown and as a lifetime member of the Optimists' Club. Bill married "the love of his life, (his) beautiful wife," Anna on August 27, 1995, at Historic Naylor Hall in Roswell, Georgia. He and Anna shared a love of Christ, family, law, and travel. They were active members of Rivercliff Lutheran Church in Sandy Springs for nearly 30 years, during which time Bill served multiple terms as Church Council President. They shared a love for retreating to their lake house in Trevor, Wisconsin, where they are active in the local community and HOA. Many summers and winters were spent there with their grandchildren, Jackson, Anna, Matthew, Ethan, and David. Every 4th of July and New Year's they hosted a family party at their lake house inviting Anna's family to share in the day's celebrations. Bill deeply loved being a father and his children meant the world to him. He is survived by his children, Joanna (Oliver) Vagner, Victoria "Tori" (Matt) Warenzak, Kristen (Tyler) Wilson, and Jacqueline "Jackie" (Michael) Kraft. Though Bill loved traveling with Anna, cheering on his Bulldogs and Braves, and serving various roles in Church and on HOAs, his favorite role was as Granddad to his 10 grandchildren, Jackson and Anna Vagner, Matthew, Ethan, and David Wilson, Cal, Tess, and Wyatt Warenzak, and Christian and Vaughn Kraft. He treasured his time with his grandchildren; never failing to write a unique and special birthday poem for each of their birthdays. Bill had a soft spot for the dog he and Anna rescued, Cali. Bill would spend countless hours walking Cali wherever she would like to go, although he'd tell everyone who asked, "Cali is Anna's dog." Cali often kept Bill company in the yard while he went about one of his favorite hobbies, gardening. Bill will always be remembered for the way he lived his faith. He believed in Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and practiced his discipleship to the Lord Jesus Christ at Rivercliff Lutheran Church. Bill also began a neighborhood Men's Bible Study group with his son-in-law, Oliver. He never failed to remember a name and always made a connection with those he encountered. He loved his wife deeply, often causing her to blush when he introduced her as his beautiful bride. He loved others as himself. He served with deep conviction for 50 years in his practice of law. We will miss his laugh, his hugs, and our conversations, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him until we are reunited with him in Heaven. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at McDonald & Sons Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia, from the hours of 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Family will be received privately from 4:30 PM– 5:30 PM. The funeral service has been set for Friday, March 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM, at Rivercliff Lutheran Church, 8750 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs, Georgia 30350; reception to follow. Attendees are invited to wear red and black in honor of Bill's favorite team, the Georgia Bulldogs. A family graveside service will follow the reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rivercliff Lutheran Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the University of Georgia College of Law. Arrangements are in the care of McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Dr., Cumming, GA 30040, 770-886-9899. Condolences may be expressed at mcdonaldandson.com.





