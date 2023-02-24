TAYLOR, Thomas F.



Thomas F. Taylor, Legendary Skateboarder, Entrepreneur, and beloved father, resident of Inman Park and Little Five Points, passed away in Atlanta on February 22, 2023. Thomas, age 56, is survived by his children, Grant M. Taylor (Lilly Morgan Taylor), McKenzie E. Taylor and Sarah C. Taylor; his grandchildren, Colette and Jesse Taylor; his mother, Virginia Smith Taylor; his sister, Anne Taylor Hendry (Steve Hendry); his niece, Isabella V. Hendry (Tim Burke); his uncle, Allen C. Smith (Becky Rhodes Smith); cousins, and numerous friends and supporters. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas Edwin Taylor.



Thomas was a native Atlantan, born on August 24, 1966. At the age of 18, he founded and operated Atlanta's first skater-owned skateboard shop, Stratosphere, in Morningside, which soon moved to Little Five Points. An avid and talented skateboarder since age 8, Thomas was an important influence on the development of Atlanta's skateboarding scene. In 1996, during the run-up to the Atlanta Games, the International Olympic Committee staged the training for the closing ceremony's skate performance on Thomas' homemade skate ramp. In 2015, he produced a documentary, Lost in Transition, narrating the Southern skateboarding tradition that was founded by him and his friends, particularly their DIY spirit of 'do it yourself - let's ride'. Thomas developed Stratosphere into more than a skateboard shop - it is a community touchstone and gathering place, supporting and hosting numerous skateboard contests, charity fundraisers, and exclusive product introductions. He also sponsored a Stratosphere Skateboard Team, which often served as an incubator for young skating talent in Atlanta. Thomas was a proud supporter of Little Five Points businesses and community, as well as helping to found the Sk8ter Aid fundraiser to support pediatric brain cancer treatment. Thomas was also a talented construction manager, designing and constructing many public and private skate ramps, including advising The City of Atlanta's Parks and Recreation Department in the construction of the Old Fourth Ward Skatepark on the Eastside Beltline.



The most important part of Thomas' life was his family. His mother and his three children with his former wife, Rachael Tayor, were the light of his life. He was known for his dynamic personality, generosity to his friends, and his open hospitality. Thomas will be deeply missed by his beloved family and community of friends



Visitation for friends and family will be held at H.M. Patterson & Sons - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 4-6 PM.



There will be a private family funeral. A memorial to celebrate Thomas' life will be announced shortly.



