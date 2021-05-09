Swicegood, Peggy McKibben

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688237-01_0_0000688237-01-1_20210508.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688237-01_0_0000688237-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MCKIBBEN SWICEGOOD, Peggy <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Peggy McKibben Swicegood passed away on April 17th 2021. Peggy was born on May 30, 1939 in Memphis, TN to Thomas and Mildred Butler. A graduate of Messick High School, Peggy went on to work in various fields. Although accomplished in her vocations, her greatest joy was to love her family. All who were blessed to know her testify to Peggy's generous and loving spirit as well as her gifted intellect. Peggy and her husband, Tom, were well known in all the places they lived and loved to introduce their visiting family to their neighbors and friends. Peggy was compassionate and interested in the lives of others around her. If one had the fortune to serve Tom and Peggy at a local restaurant they would soon learn that Peggy was interested in their life and wanted to encourage them in their pursuits. An avid seamstress, Peggy's quilts and other works are wonderful expressions of her attention to detail and excellence and love for others. Peggy was both tender and tough. She survived breast cancer twice and was committed to helping others through breast cancer awareness. Peggy's passing leaves a hole in the lives of her family and friends as evidence of the wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend that she was. She will be sorely missed by all who had the blessing of knowing her. Peggy is preceded in death by her son, Russ McKibben (Sue), whom she loved dearly as well as all of her family as well as her brother Frank Butler (Zoe). Peggy is survived by her husband, Tom Swicegood from Asheboro, NC, her children: Rick McKibben (Jamie) and Theresa Currie (Ken), Ben Swicegood (Jessica), grandchildren: Rick (Sheena) McKibben, Stacy Lanier (Andrew), Hannah (Chris) Merrell, Taylor Currie, Kenzie (Isaias) Hernandez, Emily Currie, Austin Currie and Kali McKibben, 8 great grandchildren and her brother Jim Butler (Joanne) In lieu of flowers, we would love gifts to be given to the Susan G. Komen organization in her honor. Due to covid, there will not be a celebration of life for the public. The immediate family will gather for a time of remembering and honoring Peggy's life at a future date.</font><br/>