SWANSON, Marva



Funeral services for Mrs. Marva Malone Swanson, the wife of Mr. Joe Swanson, Jr., will be held on Monday February 12, 2024, 11:00 AM at the Cascade United Methodist Church 3144 Cascade Road Atlanta, Georgia 30311, Reverend Dr. Kevin R. Murriel, Senior Pastor. The body will lie instate at the church from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM. Interment Westview Cemetery. Mrs. Swanson will be available for public viewing on Sunday, February 11, 2024, from 12:00 noon until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. Live streaming will be available at www.mbfh.com.





