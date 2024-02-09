Obituaries

Swanson, Marva

1 hour ago

SWANSON, Marva

Funeral services for Mrs. Marva Malone Swanson, the wife of Mr. Joe Swanson, Jr., will be held on Monday February 12, 2024, 11:00 AM at the Cascade United Methodist Church 3144 Cascade Road Atlanta, Georgia 30311, Reverend Dr. Kevin R. Murriel, Senior Pastor. The body will lie instate at the church from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM. Interment Westview Cemetery. Mrs. Swanson will be available for public viewing on Sunday, February 11, 2024, from 12:00 noon until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. Live streaming will be available at www.mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top