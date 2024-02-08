STROUP, Marjorie Ann



Ann Stroup passed peacefully from this life on the morning of February 5, 2024, at the age of 86. Ann was predeceased by her parents, Warren and Estie Robbs of Brookhaven, GA; two brothers, Cooper and James Robbs (Frances); and four sisters, Clara Gorman (Tilly), Elizabeth Jackson (Tilman), Katie Hopkins (Aubrey), and Grace Donaldson (Dub). She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles Stroup; her children, Connie Hart (Tom), Lynn Harper (Steve); grandchildren, Daniel Wilkinson (Becca), Brittney Phillips (Trevor); and great-grandchildren, Bentley, Riley, Natalie, Emory, Elsie and Matthew.



Ann grew up in the Brookhaven community. She graduated from Chamblee High School, after high school, she met the love of her life, Charles Stroup, on a blind date. They were married on March 2, 1957.



Ann was gifted beyond measure. She knew how to make each house a welcoming home. Her home was filled with a sweet sprit and friends knew they could drop in any time for a visit and a listening ear. Grateful for the abundant blessings in her life, she volunteered at InTouch Ministries for 25 years with the purpose of glorifying God.



Ann leaves a legacy that is grounded in her faith in Jesus Christ. She and Charles attended First Baptist Atlanta and was part of the Crusaders Sunday School class. Her quiet faith encouraged and supported her family through the mountains and valleys of life.



A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 AM, Arlington Memorial Cemetery on February 8, 2024.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta (choa.org/give) or Shepherd Spinal Center (foundation.shepherd.org).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com