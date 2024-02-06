Spickerman, John

SPICKERMAN, Jr., John



John Frederick Spickerman, Jr., 80, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on February 1, 2024.



John was born in St. Louis, MO to John Frederick and Claire Morie Spickerman on September 6, 1943. He graduated from Marist Military School in 1961 and received a Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia in 1966. He later worked as a Corporate Salesman with Terminal Transport, Inc. He was also a Real Estate Broker, receiving recognition by RE/MAX's Million Dollar Club. He attended Haygood United Methodist Church and was a past board member and President of Project Open Hand.



John is survived by his husband, R. Lance Aldredge; four children; six grandchildren; sisters, Rev. Dr. Denni Moss (Dr. David) and Susan Coletti (Dr. George); and ten nieces and nephews.



A visitation for John will be held Sunday, February 11, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM pm at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road Ne, Atlanta, GA 30319, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Open Hand Atlanta.





