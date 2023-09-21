SPECHT, Miriam



Miriam Cowan Specht, 91 of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away on September 17, 2023. Miriam was born July 10, 1932 in Savannah, GA. She graduated from Savannah High School class of 1950, where she had the honor of being Miss Savannah High. She received scholarships both to Armstrong Junior College in Savannah and Oglethorpe University in Atlanta. At Oglethorpe, she met and married her husband of 61 years, Frank Evans Specht (deceased 2015). Miriam excelled at being a loving wife and mother, a great cook, and a trained singer. She attended Sandy Springs United Methodist Church for over 50 years, where she sang in the choir and was a frequent soloist. Miriam is survived by her daughter, Alicia; son, Arthur (Gayle); and granddaughter, Samantha. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Frank; and son, Allan. Of her many outstanding qualities, she will be most remembered for her warm, radiant smile, which she kept to the very end. Arrangements are being handled by Sandy Springs Chapel in Sandy Springs, GA. Her memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 starting at 11:30 AM, at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church (SSUMC), 86 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations to SSUMC's music program would be appreciated.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral