Specht, Miriam

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

SPECHT, Miriam

Miriam Cowan Specht, 91 of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away on September 17, 2023. Miriam was born July 10, 1932 in Savannah, GA. She graduated from Savannah High School class of 1950, where she had the honor of being Miss Savannah High. She received scholarships both to Armstrong Junior College in Savannah and Oglethorpe University in Atlanta. At Oglethorpe, she met and married her husband of 61 years, Frank Evans Specht (deceased 2015). Miriam excelled at being a loving wife and mother, a great cook, and a trained singer. She attended Sandy Springs United Methodist Church for over 50 years, where she sang in the choir and was a frequent soloist. Miriam is survived by her daughter, Alicia; son, Arthur (Gayle); and granddaughter, Samantha. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Frank; and son, Allan. Of her many outstanding qualities, she will be most remembered for her warm, radiant smile, which she kept to the very end. Arrangements are being handled by Sandy Springs Chapel in Sandy Springs, GA. Her memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 starting at 11:30 AM, at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church (SSUMC), 86 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations to SSUMC's music program would be appreciated.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: (Matt Freed for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Biden orders Norfolk Southern to be held accountable for Ohio derailment5h ago

Credit: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA/ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 shot at Walmart in Paulding County
3h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Moby, Atlanta country DJ, dies at age 69
8h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Moby, Atlanta country DJ, dies at age 69
8h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett commission unanimously approves $17B transit expansion plan
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Barnett, Penelope
Malone, Cheryl Ann
Cannon, David
2h ago
Featured

HIGH SCHOOLS
GHSA forces Savannah, Cross Creek to forfeit games after fight
12h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
6h ago
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top