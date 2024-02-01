SMITH, Leonard Edward



Leonard Edward Smith, 92, of Atlanta, passed away January 22, 2024. A native of Boynton Beach, he was predeceased by his son, Leonard, Jr. He is survived by children Byron, Robin, Jonathan, Abena, Edward, and Harriett. Arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.



