Smith, Leonard

1 hour ago

SMITH, Leonard Edward

Leonard Edward Smith, 92, of Atlanta, passed away January 22, 2024. A native of Boynton Beach, he was predeceased by his son, Leonard, Jr. He is survived by children Byron, Robin, Jonathan, Abena, Edward, and Harriett. Arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

