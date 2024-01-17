SMITH, Brent Radford



Brent Radford Smith was born in Colfax, Washington, in 1940 to Laurel and Jennie Smith. He was a graduate of Ardsley High School and later attended Pennsylvania State University. After two years at Penn State Brent joined the Navy and was stationed on The USS Lake Champlain Aircraft Carrier as the Interior Communications Technician during the Cuban Missile Crisis. During his commission, his ship also retrieved the first astronaut, Alan Shepherd, when Astronaut Shepherd returned from space.



Brent attended Georgia Tech while working at Baker Audio supervising the installation of flight information display systems. He designed a digital display computer for TWA and a random-access microphone swisher for Atlanta Hartsfield Airport. He also worked 16 years before retiring for Fujitsu Components of America.



In August of 1969 Brent married the love of his life, Sheryl McRae of Atlanta, Georgia. They had two children, Blair Radford Smith, and Laurel McRae Smith.



After retirement from the professional world, Brent could be seen working at Brooks Brothers and Home Depot.



In 2019 Brent and Sheryl moved to Florida to be near their daughter Laurel and three grandchildren.



In September 2023, Brent was diagnosed with cancer and died in late December of 2023.



Brent was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and son, Blair Smith. He left behind his wife of 54 years, his daughter, three grandchildren, a brother and his wife, and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.



