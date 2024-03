SEDGWICK (Rich), Eileen Arden



Eileen Arden Sedgwick, 75, of Spring, Texas, died on March 27, 2024. A graveside funeral will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, April 1, 2024 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta. To access the online guest book and livestream link, visit www.jewishfuneralcare.com. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.



