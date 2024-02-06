SCHARFF, Eric



Eric Matison Scharff, 81, of Roswell, Georgia, died peacefully at home on February 3, 2024.



He was born in New York City in 1942. At the age of 15, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia. Eric matriculated at Oglethorpe University, earning the first degree in business administration. He built Walton Clothes into a successful regional clothing manufacturing company and led a career as a successful business consultant. Eric utilized his connections to help enrich civic life throughout Atlanta, from collaborations with the NCAA Tournament, the Braves 400 Club and establishing Little League fields at Morgan Falls.



Eric is survived by his wife, Helene; son, Michael and wife, Leah; son, Kevin and wife, Sara; grandchildren, Salem, Silas, Tessa, Gabriel and Eliza; brother, Paul and wife, Polly; sisters-in-law, Faye Miller and Harriet Goldberg; and his six nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Temple Sinai Atlanta. Contributions to the Oglethorpe University Athletics Department or Temple Sinai Atlanta would be greatly appreciated. His body was donated to Emory University School of Medicine.



