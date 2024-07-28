RUBINSTEIN, Sandy



Sandy Rubinstein was born in the coal mining town of Galloway, WV, on September 15, 1943. After graduating from high school in 1961, she married and moved to Atlanta, GA, in 1971. Sandy earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts (both in Sociology) at Georgia State University in Atlanta. She then served as the Center Administrator for Atlanta Cancer Surveillance at Emory University. Sandy married Michael Rubinstein in 1978, and became Vice President and CFO of their company, Rubinstein and Associates, Inc. Sandy was a tireless volunteer for many organizations including Girl Scouts of America, Bethesda Senior Center, Simpson Elementary, Sawnee Elementary, Wesleyan School, King Springs Village, and the Fox Theater. Sandy's special interests included singing, piano, cycling, tap dance, ballroom dance, travel, camping, bridge, photography, and special adventures with her grandchildren, who fondly knew her as "Gammie". She loved being on stage and participated in senior pageants and performing groups that included the Sophisticated Ladies, Paris Dancers, Georgia Senior Follies, Georgia Classic Club, and Dazzling Dames. She loved to entertain and spent countless hours performing at retirement communities, assisted living facilities, and churches bringing joy to others through music and dance. Sandy loved cycling and nature, and she and Michael regularly rode their tandem bicycle. They were avid world travelers with destinations that included Africa, New Zealand, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Alaska, and Hawaii. Sandy lost a brief, courageous battle with cancer on July 22, 2024. She passed away peacefully in the home that she and Michael shared for 26 years. Sandy is survived by Michael Leon Rubinstein, her beloved husband of 46 years; daughter, Jamie Andrick Stewart (Rob); son, Jerry Craig Andrick (Stacey); grandchildren, Mackenzie Diane Stewart, Noah Lawrence Andrick (Ella Jeanette Harris), and Ava Irene Andrick; and great-grandchildren, Melrose Tyra Lamont Harris and Holly Hollingsworth Andrick. Sandy did not want a traditional funeral, and per her wishes, her family will instead hold a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sierra Club or your favorite charity.



