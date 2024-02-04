Obituaries

Robinson, Willie

1 hour ago

ROBINSON (Taylor),

Willie Louise

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Willie Louise Robinson, of Atlanta, GA, was held on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 12:00 Noon; Big Bethel AME Church, 220 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association in the name of Willie Louise Robinson. Services entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

