Robinson, Willie

ROBINSON (Taylor),



Willie Louise



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Willie Louise Robinson, of Atlanta, GA, was held on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 12:00 Noon; Big Bethel AME Church, 220 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association in the name of Willie Louise Robinson. Services entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731.





