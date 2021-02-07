Robinson, Tammy

ROBINSON, Dr. Tammy Jane



Dr. Tammy Jane Robinson, 56, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on January 19, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Clark Robinson and Mrs. Louise Hughie Robinson, both long term residents of Douglasville.



A small private graveside service was held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Rosehaven Cemetery following Tammy's wishes not to have a large gathering during the COVID pandemic. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date for family, friends, and patients wishing to honor her memory.



Tammy was born on March 12, 1964 at Crawford W. Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. In 1982 she graduated from Douglas County High School as class Salutatorian and then attended Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. She was accepted to her father's alma mater, the Medical College of Georgia, where she received her Doctorate Degree (M.D.) in 1990. Following her three year family practice residency at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia, she joined her father's Douglasville practice in 1993. It was a priority of hers to return to Douglasville so she could give back to the community she loved so much. She felt her parents, teachers, coaches and church and community leaders all had a hand in her achievements and she wanted to do the same for others. Tammy continued to practice medicine with her father until his retirement in 2007, at which time she became a solo family practitioner until she closed the office in 2017.



During her working career she was a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Medicine, a Diplomat of the National Board of Medical Examiners, Chief of the Department of Medicine at WellStar Douglas and something she was most proud of, she became a Lifetime Member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.



Tammy truly was a blend of her parents' personalities, passions and interests. She had her mother's zest for life and her love of sports and competition. Tammy played sports in high school and college and in her adult life enjoyed tennis and golf. From her father she acquired the love of photography and her desire to help others.



Tammy will be remembered as sweet, gentle, and kind. She loved her family and balanced her intelligence with a generous caring heart, giving spirit and great sensitivity. Her selfless devotion to the love and care of her patients came naturally for her. She followed in her dad's footsteps, taking wonderful care of the families he had taken care of for so many years. She looked forward to everyday with joy and began each morning with a prayer asking God to guide her in helping each patient to the best of her abilities. Her loving smile and tender compassion will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her sister, Beth Robinson Johnson, aunts and uncles, Mr. Edwin Hughie and Mrs. Lucy Hughie of Douglasville, Mrs. Frances Hughie of Villa Rica, Dr. Betty H. Hamm of Augusta, Mrs. Berta Baklini of Wilmington, N.C., Mrs. Kathryn Prater Robinson of Washington, GA., Mrs. Manie Robinson of Carrollton, and numerous cousins.



