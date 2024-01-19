Rhinehart, Barbara

RHINEHART (NICHOLS), Barbara



Barbara Nichols Rhinehart, age 92, died peacefully on January 14, 2024 in Baton Rouge, LA, surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, William C. "Bill" Rhinehart Jr., to whom she was married for 67 years. She is survived by her children, Kristin Peyton and Kirk Rhinehart (Karen); five grandchildren, Kati Thomas (Jack), Taylor Peyton, Dylan Peyton, Parker Rhinehart, and Garrett Rhinehart; and one great-grandchild, Milo Thomas. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 AM on February 10, 2024 at First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro, 1842 Lake Jodeco Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30236. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro.



