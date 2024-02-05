RECHTMAN, David Bruce



David Bruce Rechtman passed away on February 2, 2024. He was born on September 12, 1951, in Reform, Alabama, and his legacy is marked by his unwavering commitment to helping others and his profound impact on the lives he touched. He is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughters, Lauren Rechtman (Jeff Chod) and Michelle Rechtman; his grandchildren, Logan, Ella, and Ian Chod; and his siblings, Mike Rechtman (Sheryl), Scott Rechtman, and Sallie Friedman.



He moved to Atlanta with his family in 1963, and graduated from Grady High School with the class of 1969. Continuing his education, David attended the University of Michigan for two years before completing his undergraduate degree at UC Berkeley in 1976. He then pursued his legal aspirations at UCLA, graduating from law school in 1981.



In 1987, David co-founded the law practice Rechtman & Spevak, where he dedicated his career to representing over 3,000 injured individuals. His tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to justice earned him the respect and admiration of both colleagues and clients alike.



Beyond his professional achievements, David was a man of diverse interests and passions. He had a love for travel and an appreciation for music and film, and he always enjoyed spending time on the golf course or walking by the river. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially Michigan football (Go Blue).



David held a deep commitment to his faith and community at Temple Kol Emeth. Actively involved in the synagogue, he was not only a devoted member but also played a key role in establishing the Jewish film club and participating in social action.



David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. His warmth, kindness, and unconditional love left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him. His grandchildren were a particular source of joy, and he adored every moment spent with them.



David's passing leaves a void in the lives of those who cherished him. However, his legacy lives on through the love he shared with family and friends.



A funeral service to celebrate David's life was held on February 4, 2024, at Temple Kol Emeth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Brain Tumor Society or the Vera Javor Holocaust Education Fund at Temple Kol Emeth.



May his memory be a blessing, and may he continue to inspire us all to strive for justice, love, and the pursuit of our passions. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



