RAU, Mary



Mary Carol Rau, age 85, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2024. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late George and Sally Zastrow on December 19, 1938. Mary was very involved in her community and her church, Saint Catherine of Siena. She was a member of the Friendship Force, Kennesaw Business Association, taught CCD at Saint Catherine's, and earned the Citizen of the Year Award in Kennesaw.



Mary had a love for dance, culture, and art. She owned her own dance studio called, Kennesaw School of Dance. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, and being with her children and grandchildren. Mary was very proud and supportive of her husband's service in the US Navy. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great -grandmother.



Mary is survived by her daughters, Cheri Rau, Mary Rau, Karen Grantham, Carra Rau; daughter-in-law, Marcia Rau, son-in-law; Rick Howard, brother; George Robert Zastrow, 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.



Mary is preceded in death by her husband; Curran, son; Scott, daughter; Leisa Howard, and brother; Irvin Zastrow.



In lieu of flowers please donate to Saint Vincent De Paul.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com