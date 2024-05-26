RAGAN, Joyce Pressley



Joyce Pressley Ragan passed away peacefully on May 20, 2024. Joyce was a lifelong resident of the Atlanta area. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Charles E. Ragan, Sr; her son, Charles (Barbara) E. Ragan Jr; and grandson, Brian J. Bennett. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Leslie Bennett; and sons, Russell (Scott Dickinson) Ragan, and Troy (Sallie) Ragan. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chad Ragan, Jane (John) Stewart, Emma (Andrew) Bennett, Carrie (Matt) Bone, Christina (Drew) McPherson, Becca (Mona Sumibcay) Bennett and Troy Ragan Jr; along with seven great-grandchildren.



Joyce was an incredible wife, loving mother and super star grandmother, known to her grandchildren as "Mimi." Family was the center of her life. A late holdout against using a computer or even a cellphone, she nevertheless learned in her late 80s to use an iPad to keep up with her great-grandchildren, who she adored. She was not only mother to her children but also to countless other young adults, who were always welcome in her home and holiday gatherings. A lifelong lover of movies, she had countless interests, from backyard bird watching to mystery book series, and was the kind of person who made friends wherever she went - whether in her neighborhood, at the gym, or even in line at the grocery store. She was a steadfast and caring friend, who helped many through serious illnesses. She cared deeply for other people, which caused others to deeply care for her. Joyce will be deeply missed by all of them.



There will be a family celebration of life at a later date.



