POWERS, Martha Moody



Martha Moody Powers, aged 102, departed this world peacefully on March 27, 2024 at her residence in Milton, GA, surrounded by her loving family.



She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend and caregiver, as well as a devoted staff member and role model to so many that loved her throughout a blessed life.



Born June 9, 1921 to Louise and Hubert Moody, Martha attended Commercial (later named Brown) High School and grew up in the Atlanta home built by her father in the shadow of the location where she would commit her lifelong career, Westview Cemetery. She began working at the historical location in 1945. She mastered various roles over the course of her 70 years of service and was known as Ms. Westview as a result; a courtyard as beautiful as she was dedicated to her upon her official retirement in 2015. Serving as secretary/treasurer and board member of the cemetery until her passing as well as secretary/treasurer for United Waste (now Waste Management), her lifelong work ethic was truly an inspiration. These professional achievements would simply not have been possible without the confidence and support of Westview's proprietors, the Bowen family. The faith bestowed upon her and trust in one another allowed for progress across generations and to the service of so many Atlantans. Mrs. Powers also served the US Government at Fort McPherson during World War II and was proud to have performed duties for her country.



Martha's dedication to her career was surpassed only by her devotion to family. She was married to T.J. Powers in 1938 until his death in 1969 and had their only child, son Thomas J. Powers, Jr. in 1939. Martha is survived by her beloved son and wife, Gail; grandchildren, Kayanne Young, Christine Johnson, Beth Cantlin (Kelli), Brian Connell (Kelly). Great-grandchildren, Kyle Budrock (Tara), Sean Kelley, Casey Connell, Elisabeth Connell and Samantha Johnson. Nieces, Lynn Smith (Buck), Jan Thomas (Prentice); and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amy; aforementioned parents; brother, Robert Moody; sister and best friend, Juanita Campbell.



Mrs. Powers also managed to serve and inspire those in her church, Eastminster Presbyterian in Marietta. A true loyalist to the communities she blessed throughout her life, she was rewarded with an abundance of friends through school, neighborhoods, career, church, bridge groups, volunteering and mentoring throughout metro Atlanta.



Martha was laid to rest in a private service alongside her cherished husband at Westview on Friday, April 5. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for their prayers, thoughts and many remembrances shared about this lovely woman that blessed us all.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com