Powell, C.

POWELL, Sr., Dr. C. Clayton



April 11, 1927 – Oct. 23, 2020



Dr. C. Clayton Powell, Sr. was born on April 11, 1927, in Dothan, AL, the only child of the late Evelyn Henderson Powell.



Dr. Powell has built a life of distinction and service in the arenas of scholarship, business, civil rights and optometry. His name will be forever associated with the National Optometric Association (NOA) as co-founder, Chairman and Executive Director of the Development Authority of Fulton County (DAFC) and the longest serving board member of the Sadie G. Mays Health and Rehabilitation Center, because of the remarkable legacy he has created.



Dr. Powell graduated from the prominent Booker T. Washington High School in 1944. He received a scholarship to the prestigious Morehouse College from the late Dr. Benjamin Elijah Mays and entered the Atlanta liberal arts college along with the late Martin Luther King, Jr.



Dr. Powell was a member of the Morehouse distinguished graduating class of 1949.



For nearly 50 years, C. Clayton practiced Optometry in Atlanta. He mentored Optometry students and young professionals. In 1969, C. Clayton and John Howlette, his friend from Optometry school, cofounded the National Optometric Association (NOA) to recruit black students to the profession and to give black Optometrists a national platform. A hallmark of C. Clayton's life was purposeful civic and community engagement, from spearheading community initiatives to serving at the helm of organizations.



Those who knew him well described C. Clayton as an independent, sometimes irascible character with a kind heart, an indomitable spirit, and a penchant for courageous acts of compassion. "Just right and getting better," was C. Clayton's lively, signature response when asked, "How are you, Dr. Powell?"



Often cited as a "living legend," C. Clayton was honored by numerous organizations for "lifetime achievement," distinguished service," "life service" and "trailblazing." His distinctions also included listings in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Black America and Who's Who in American Politics and the International Directory of Distinguished Leadership. On many occasions, C. Clayton was recognized as a barrier-breaking "first." He was the first practicing Optometrist — and the first African American — to be appointed to the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health.



C. Clayton confessed his belief in Jesus Christ at an early age and ultimately returned to his original church home, Zion Hill Baptist Church, under the direction of Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Pastor.



In 2019, C. Clayton fulfilled his long-held desire to reflect on his life's journey as a way to express gratitude to the countless individuals who, along the way, influenced and contributed to his personal development and success, as well as to the enrichment of places, institutions and organizations that he held dear through the publication of C. Clayton Powell and the Real Atlanta — A Memoir and a Tribute to Those Who Made it Happen.



C. Clayton leaves to cherish his memory: a loving, devoted and caring wife, Deborah S. Powell, son, C. Clayton Powell, Jr., daughter, Dr. Rometta E. Powell, stepdaughter, Camille G. Stephens, grandchildren, Jordan Goodlett, Arayah Goodlett, Clayton Powell Lee and C. Malik Stephens.



