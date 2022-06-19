PHILLIPS, Mary Ruth (King),



Mary Ruth King Phillips, 85, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2022. Ruth was born on December 29, 1936 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the eldest daughter of Mary Day King and Thomas Gordon King, Jr. of Atlanta. Ruth attended Grady High School, and she graduated from LaGrange College, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority.



Ruth was an Elementary School Teacher for 30 years within the Fulton County School System, where she taught 2nd grade at Spalding Drive Elementary School in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Ruth held memberships in The Timothy Class at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Daughters of the American Revolution - Fielding Lewis Chapter, The Bulldog Club of America - Division VIII, The American Kennel Club, and The Bulldog Club of Atlanta. She developed an avid love for the English bulldog breed, including her own nationally ranked English Bulldog, Ch. Gorgeous Georgia Glory. Ruth was also an avid and loyal fan of her University of Georgia Bulldogs. She was so thrilled that she was able to cheer her Dawgs on to another National Championship in Football.



Ruth was definitely a people person, who never met a stranger in her travels. She was proud of her Irish Heritage, which goes back to Dysert O'Dea Castle in Ireland. She also enjoyed spending summers at her beloved cabin, Serendipity, on Lake Burton. Ruth is survived by her son, Wayne ("Rip") Wyatt Rogers, and his partner, Marianne Merrill Brady, of Atlanta and Lake Burton.



Her Celebration of Life will be held at Peachtree Road Methodist Church, in Atlanta, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Ruth King Phillips to: Georgia English Bulldog Rescue, PO Box 1097 Winder, GA 30680



